LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the pandemic hit, nursing students weren't allowed in labor and delivery rooms during their clinical rotations. So a school in Reno is using a robot to make sure students don't miss out.
Lucinda is a birthing simulator at the Orvis School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Lucinda can give birth several times a day, and it's built to have different complications that happen during labor.
Lucinda can even talk to the students.
An assistant professor at the school said students get valuable experience from the simulator that they might not even get at the hospital.
"Certainly no simulation can take the place of that human connection, but I tried to offer as much of that authentic experience as possible," Shannon Richard, assistant professor at the Orvis School of Nursing said.
Richard said in clinical rotations with real patients, students may not get the experience of a patient going into birth just due to timing, which is another benefit of the simulator.
The school got the simulator 8 months ago.
"I've seen students being able to create and build communication skills and sometimes they get to explore these even more than they would in the clinical experience in the hospital, because they feel maybe more comfortable adding in certain phrases and they get to trial things out, bounce things off of their peers, " Richard said.
