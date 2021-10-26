LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Water Authority has been taking a close look at the amphibians living in the Las Vegas Wash.
Biologists with the agency conducted a study looking into the different species and populations of frogs and toads living there.
The toad species, Woodhouse's toad, are indigenous to Nevada. The frog species found was not, meaning the bullfrogs were introduced to the area. The difference between the two is easy: Toads live on land and frogs live in water.
The survey was also done in 2005. SNWA said the habitat has changed and stabilized since then, which is why they did the study again.
The scientists say looking at the wildlife helps them check on water quality in the Wash. They say that's particularly important because it drains into Lake Mead, where we get our drinking water.
Go behind the scenes (and streams!) with our toad-ally awesome staff biologists as they conduct an amphibian survey at the Las Vegas Wash. 🐸 pic.twitter.com/2Ruy18ms15— Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) October 27, 2021
