LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Nevada lawmakers started the legislative session with more than 1,200 bills. More than 250 have since died.
Assembly Bill 291, AB142 and Senate Bill 165 all made it through committee Friday.
AB291, known as the 1 October Bill, bans any device that increases the fire rate of semiautomatic firearms, such as bump stocks. AB142 removes the statute of limitations on sexual assault if there’s DNA evidence. SB165 would allow physicians in Nevada to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients.
AB409, AB200 and SB413 all died in committee.
AB409 would have allowed lounges for marijuana use outside of a residence. AB200, known as the “textalyzer” bill, would have allowed investigators to use a device meant to detect whether cell phone usage contributed to a crash, SB413 would have made prostitution illegal state-wide. Nevada remains the only state where it is legal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.