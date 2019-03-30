LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two bills are in the Nevada Legislature with one goal: to give teachers a pay raise.
One bill is in the Senate, the other is in the Assembly. But both would require the Clark County School District to put aside millions of dollars to fund them.
Back in January, Gov. Steve Sisolak said education was one of his top priorities in his first State of the State address. Now, valley teachers want the governor fulfill his promise.
“So at the end of the day we want something, and the governor has already said that this is what he’s willing to do,” CCEA president Vikki Courtney said.
Democrats backing AB277 said their bill follows the governor’s plan and would give all teachers and staff a 3% raise each year.
“They spend money to pay for supplies, for their kids, for books, all kinds of things, even basic needs,” Courtney said.
CCEA, one of the valley’s teachers unions, is supporting this bill.
“We’re 50th in funding our kids and that really makes it hard so we end up with these huge class sizes,” Courtney said. “And when you have huge class sizes, it makes it really hard to teach.”
Republican Sen. Scott Hammond said his bill, a second proposal to increase teacher pay, would address that problem, too.
“What we’re saying instead of that 3% raise, why don’t why we raise the floor from $40,000 to $45,000 because I think that solves a lot of problems,” he said.
Hammond said that would target recruitment issues and attract more teachers to the valley.
“I believe that takes care of it as well because the more teachers you have, of course you’re going to have lower class sizes,” Hammond said.
The senator added his plan would be about the same cost as the other bill -- around $189 million. And he said he’s willing to reach across the aisle to secure higher salaries for teachers.
“We’d certainly like to sit down and figure out if there’s a compromise there,” Hammond said. “I think the governor has a good idea. I just think we could probably make it a little bit better.”
“You want to have effective educators. They’ll stay and they’ll work hard,” Courtney said. “But you have to respect them and pay us part of that respect.”
Courtney said CCSD hires up to 2,500 teachers at the start of every school year. At any point, the district is down around 500 teachers.
Days ago, CCSD released its tentative budget for the next school year. It does not include funding for any raises.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said that would require either more money or some big cuts.
Dr. Jara goes on to say in his letter, he is working on other options to give teachers and staff a pay raise.
