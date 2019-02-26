LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new bill would make it easier for law enforcement to check if you were using your phone while driving.
The bill says if you get into a car crash, a police officer would have the right to scan your phone with a device.
If you refused to hand it over, you would get your license taken away.
"I thought it was ridiculous and it was a joke." Michael Troiano said. He is a criminal defense attorney with a lot of experience defending cases on the road.
"I've done DUI death cases, speed racing contests, reckless driving with death."
There are hundreds of car crashes in Las Vegas every year.
Nevada is a hands-free state but it doesn't always stop drivers from answering a phone call or responding to a text. The new bill would make it easier for officers to figure out who's hands were off the wheel during a crash.
"I don't believe its necessary or required for a police officer to do his job and determine if someone was the cause of an accident or not."
Troiano said police can already do that.
"They could simply subpoena the cell phone records from the company to see if there was any usage whether it be text message, data roaming."
Assembly Bill 200 states a police officer responding to a crash could, "use technology to determine if a driver was using a handheld wireless communications device at the time of the crash."
Troiano said this is an invasion of privacy and is worried how much information the device would collect.
"Every website you visited, all your bank accounts, social media, medical records I mean we live on our phones for good or for bad these days," he said.
Diana Gonzales says a law like this might have helped her family. Her nephew was in a car accident.
"Someone ran him over and we suspected that the person who did it was using their phone but they couldn't prove anything," Gonzales said.
Still, she's not entirely on board.
"Every needs their privacy," she said.
James McClellan is torn too.
"I think it will allow evidence to come forward but at the same time privacy is a big issue," he said.
Lawmakers will most likely have a similar debate on Friday when the bill goes before the Assembly Judiciary.
Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow did not return request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.