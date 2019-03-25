LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada assembly bill aims to tackle workplace violence among health care workers.
“Workplace violence in health care is a growing menace and must be stopped," Assembly member and bill sponsor Michelle Gorelow said in a press release. "We have a duty to protect those nurses and other health care workers who care for us when we are at our most vulnerable."
Tuesday was the first hearing for AB348. The bill would require health care employers to create comprehensive workplace violence prevention plans and track violent incidents in hospitals and other medical facilities.
As it stands, some hospitals have plans in place in case of a work place violence emergency, but having one is not required by the state, according to a representative with Nevada Nurses Union.
"I've been tackled, had my head bashed against a wall, and spit upon," local nurse Michael Collins said.
Collins has worked in a valley hospital for 34 years and believes the bill will help combat the dangerous situations nurses often times face.
If approved, the bill would create a state OSHA standard to require health care employers to develop comprehensive workplace violence prevention plans.
The plan would also include procedures for employees tailored to the hospital unit.
