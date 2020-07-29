LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced Bill Hornbuckle as the company's chief executive officer and president on Wednesday, effective immediately.
Hornbuckle had been MGM's acting CEO and president since March. Hornbuckle will also serve on MGM's Board of Directors.
“I am honored to lead this company as we look toward long-term recovery, future growth and opportunity. In doing so, I am especially mindful of the thousands of MGM Resorts employees who have been profoundly impacted by the current circumstances. Their dedication to the company’s mission and safety allows guests from around the world to experience moments of happiness and hospitality amid uncertain times. I am here today presented with this leadership role due to the tremendous accomplishments, passion and courage of our people,” said Hornbuckle in a written statement.
MGM said Hornbuckle was CMO of MGM Resorts from 2009 until 2012. From 2005 until August 2009, he served as President and COO of Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.
