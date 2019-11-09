LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A group of bikers and community members rallies in support of the downtown bar, Hogs & Heifers Saloon. The bar is in the process of battling its landlord, the Downtown Grand hotel, to stay open.
The event was called Harleys for Hogs and was put on by the Red Rock Harley Davidson store. Dozens shared a beer and talked motorcycles all while raising a glass to the bar’s owner, Michelle Dell.
"I as a business have supported my community. And this community is coming back and saying thank you. This is their way of saying thank you in a whole different way. It’s amazing,” said Dell.
The Downtown Grand sent the bar a cease and desist letter along with an eviction notice back in September. The letter said the bar created an unsafe environment in downtown.
"It defines us in my lease as an establishment defined by colorful gratuity, boisterous and ruckus dealings with customers in your face. Female bravado on a bullhorn,” said Dell. “It couldn’t be more clear "
Dell said she received the letter as she was planning an annual 9/11 tribute parade. The Downtown Grand allowed the parade to continue but Dell said she’s lost out on money because of the feud.
"She needs to stay open,” said supporter Gary Caico. “It's a fun place to be at and a fun place to go to."
Now Dell is taking her landlord to court.
"It is about community and small voices, individual voices and small businesses standing up and saying our voice matters,” said Dell.
Dell will be in court on Nov. 18 to try and stop the eviction. FOX5 reached out to the Downtown Grand for comment but did not hear back.
