LAS VEGAS (FOX5) On Friday, thousands of music lovers were expected to flood downtown Las Vegas for the sixth year of the “Life is Beautiful” music festival.
“Life is beautiful,”Craig Asher Nymann, Head of performances at Life is Beautiful said. “Those three little words, when you say it to someone, can change their day.”
The festival grounds which stretch across 18 city blocks displaced some people in the area, who were accommodated by the festival, according to organizers.
Organizers said that is the first priority, before delivering music, food, art and comedy to thousands of fans.
“The comedy program was beefed up this year,” Asher Nymann said. “We have Michelle Wolfe, as well as Hannibal Buress as well as some up and coming artists.”
From the comedy stage, to the big bright art installations that become a part of the downtown landscape, the festival brings a lot to its fans.
“We definitely go after certain artists that pear our interest,” Ryan Doherty, Life is Beautiful’s Chief Experience Officer said. “The first two years, you’re begging everyone to be a part of your festival. Then you get credibility and everyone wants to be a part of it.”
This year, the overall capacity is bigger, but general admission sold out again for the second year in a row.
“We’re in an urban city footprint,” festival CEO Justin Weniger said. “We have hotel rooms across the street, it’s easy to get in and out of. We have a heightened sense of discovery, where we can walk into an art gallery where you can view and purchase art. You’re inspired at every turn. I don’t think it’s better or worse, just different.”
With so much to choose from throughout the festival experience, organizers had a few tips.
“Come early,” Asher Nymann said. “We’ve got a lot of good music. Pick one or two bands you really want to see, other than that just enjoy the festival and let it carry you to something new.”
The festival is three days long and wraps up Sunday when the last act performs around midnight.
