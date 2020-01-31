LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Volunteers with Nevada Child Seekers are focusing in on 30 missing children cases for the fourth annual "Big Search", including the high profile case of 3-year-old Zaela Walker.
“We are here to support until [Zaela] comes home,” said Nevada Child Seekers Executive Director Margarita Edwards.
Zaela was first reported missing August 2018. In the year and five months since her disappearance, police arrested her parents in connection with her death.
Ricky Beasley and Lakeia Walker both face a murder charge. However, police have not located a body.
“This is a hope effort,” said Edwards. “We’ve seen miracles happen. We’ve seen children come back after 20 years. They didn’t even realize they were missing.”
Both police and the district attorney’s office did not have updates in the case against Beasley and Walker. Both appeared in court this month for a status check. Their trial is scheduled for later this year.
“Unless law enforcement tell us to stop looking we’ll never stop looking,” said Edwards. “We focus on the hope that these kids need more people looking than ever before.”
Nevada Child Seekers located six of 30 missing children listed in the ‘Big Search.’
Volunteers will wrap up the weekend in partnership with Metro Police. The group will head to the Las Vegas Strip to search for missing children.
