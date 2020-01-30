LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Nearly 400 volunteers kicked off the valley’s 4th annual Big Search campaign to find 30 of the valley’s missing and possibly endangered children. It’s an idea formed by Las Vegas nonprofits FREE International and Nevada Child Seekers.
“The Big Search is a really powerful movement. It's geared around the big game, you know Super Bowl, we have a lot of tourists in town and those are eyes from other cities, or countries or states that are going to be looking for our local missing children,” said Margarita Edwards, the executive director of Nevada Child Seekers and organizer of The Big Search. “The sooner we find them, the safer they are.”
For three days, volunteers will canvas city streets and hand out flyers in hopes of finding these missing kids or gathering leads for law enforcement. Las Vegas Metro Police is handling the cases and all leads will be turned over to police to investigate.
“Nevada Child Seekers assists families of missing children but our criteria is national best practices. Families have to create a police report, they have to work with us to help find this missing child,” said Edwards. "These are cases that we don't have leads on, that the case has either gone cold, there's suspicious activity.”
The Big Search 2019 located 27 of the missing 30 children.
Volunteers are still needed for The Big Search. They must pass a background check, which can be delivered on site. If interested, report to The Big Search command center between 9AM and 10PM Jan 30th through February 1st.
