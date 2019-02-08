LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There will be no Big League Weekend in Las Vegas this year.
With construction on the new Las Vegas Ballpark still underway and the Oakland A's participating in spring training in Japan, it was just never scheduled because of logistics and scheduling conflicts, the Las Vegas Aviators announced Friday.
In the past, the event has been canceled or postponed due to weather and the player strike.
The team ended its play as the Las Vegas 51s at Cashman Field on Sept. 3, 2018.
The focus right now is on getting ready for the Aviators' April 9 home opener vs. Sacramento, according to a team spokesman.
Big League Weekend will return in March 2020, the team said.
