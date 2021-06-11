LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been two weeks since Governor Steve Sisolak lifted pandemic pricing restrictions on rideshare companies in Nevada. The restrictions had been in place since March 2020.
Uber reported a significant shift in production on Friday, June 12.
“We’ve seen a lot more drivers come back onto the platform. Earnings for drivers have nearly doubled since February 2021,” Uber Spokesman Javi Correoso said.
As people became vaccinated and Las Vegas started to reopen, people who ordered a rideshare ride waited for hours and half the time people could not get an Uber at all.
“We had seen that nearly half of Uber riders were not able to get a ride when they requested one. We’ve seen that number now improve by 90%,” Correoso said.
According to Correoso, the ban on surge pricing lifted in Nevada two weeks ago. It is having a positive impact on both drivers and riders.
“We are starting to get closer to where the marketplace, in terms of wait times and pricing, should start to look similar to pre-pandemic especially in Nevada,” Correoso said.
The week after surge pricing lifted, more drivers signed up for Uber than at any point during the pandemic, Correoso said.
Nearly 75% of those drivers are drivers who previously drove for Uber.
