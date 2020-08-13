LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bob's Big Boy is making a return to Southern Nevada.
Big Boy announced Wednesday that the eatery, which is known as Bob's Big Boy in this region of the country, has partnered with Terrible Herbst to open a restaurant in Indian Springs.
“Last week, we made Big Boy a global icon and I could not be more excited and proud to announce, yet another, expansion of our brand here in America!” Says Tamer Afr, CEO, Big Boy. “We are proud to have partnered with such a strong brand in Terrible Herbst and excited for them join us in expanding the brand not only in Indian Springs, but across Nevada. This continued expansion continues to show the strength of our brand and the emotional connection that so many have with Big Boy continues to allow that growth to happen. As I said before, get ready because we are ready to bring Big Boy to every state and once again, be the gold standard.”
An exact address for where the property will be located in Indian Springs has not been provided.
