Biden tests negative for coronavirus following Trump's positive test

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is being tested for coronavirus, following President Donald Trump's disclosure that he had tested positive just days after the first debate.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Las Vegas on Friday.

Biden is scheduled to stop at an undisclosed location in East Las Vegas at 11:30 a.m., and to appear at a drive-in event at 2:15 p.m., the campaign announced the visit in an email on Thursday evening.

