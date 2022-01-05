UPDATE: Saturday's memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in Las Vegas will feature remarks by President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Former President Obama will deliver the eulogy for Senator Reid, officials announced Wednesday.
The event will also feature musical performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers and singer-songwriter Carole King.
“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid said. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends. Harry and our family have always had such love and admiration for each of them and their families. Harry loved every minute of his decades working with these leaders and the incredible things they accomplished together."
Mrs. Reid continued:
“We’re touched to have two of Harry’s favorite artists joining us as well. Our family is eternally grateful for Brandon and everything he’s done for Harry and us over the years. And the thought of having Carole King performing in Harry’s honor is a tribute truly beyond words. We can’t thank everyone enough for joining us to commemorate Harry and his life.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Representatives for the family of Sen. Harry Reid confirmed Tuesday afternoon that President Joe Biden will be in attendance at the late senator's memorial service on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Representatives for Reid announced last week that a memorial service to honor former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will be on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas.
The late Sen. Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who served as majority leader during a 30-year career in the Senate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, ahead of Saturday's service in Las Vegas.
AP reported that leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said in a statement that ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol will take place on Jan. 12.
Reid, 82, died last Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial service was planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.
(9) comments
If only a giant crack in the earth would open under their feet while they say their goodbyes to dirty Harry.
Too bad all the speakers can't join crooked Harry for one long dirt nap!
He won't even know what state he is in.
Quidpro Pedojoe the FAKE CRIMINAL THIEVING LYING GRIFTER. He's NOT even President.
Oh!Oh! Can I make up stuff, too! I once wrestled a polar bear and won! He was 8. . . make it 20 feet tall! And he rigged a bunch of voting machine and left no trace. . . and he was a ninja. Q told me (we have breakfast at Jerry's Nugget every Saturday morning).
Oh, man! Not again. Reality is banging at my door. I'll just turn up Fox News, get back in the bubble and hope he goes away.
You've got to stop eating all the marijuana laced gummy bears.
Calm down ma'am. I see you are heavily infected with Corona-liberalism. Better head downtown and spend 4 hours in line waiting for a test.
Old dementia case & crooked Mormon couple of worthless people probably sizelscum be there getting his nose browner ! Maybe hunter might bring few paintings for sale and enjoy some local drugs ?
Oh dear, I just don't know what I'll do with myself if I can't catch a glimpse of the senile-in-chief.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.