LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Joe Biden spoke at an event with Latino leaders at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Friday.
Nevada Assemblyman Edgar Flores was present at the event. During his speech, Biden focused on Latino voters.
“The thing I love about y’all, it’s all about family. It’s about family. It’s about family and faith and loyalty. And that’s what -- that’s what I think when every time I think of here," Biden said.
The former vice president stated coronavirus statistics as they relate to Latinos nationwide, saying 40,000 Latinos have died as a result of coronavirus, 3 million Latinos have lost their jobs. He added that one in three Latinos businesses nationwide have closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden said the stake of the election was high because of “the incompetence of this administration.”
“The blinders have been taken off the American people. They get it. They understand. They understand that all those folks in the frontlines -- look at how many Dreamers are out there risking their lives," he said. "I mean, you know it but the American people don't know it. I keep telling them all over the country. The Dreamers -- there's thousands and thousands and thousands of them risking their lives."
Biden also emphasized early voting as a strategy to win the election, and criticized President Trump for mixed messages about voting.
“He's trying to scare us. He tried to continue to convince everybody there's ways they can play with the vote and undermine the vote. They can’t. If we show up, we win. And look what's happening in early voting all across America -- long lines, long lines," Biden said. "We can't just win, we have to win overwhelmingly, so he can't be in a position where he can put the phony challenges that he's talking about.”
Both sides are manipulating the fearful, gullible public. The media, the celebrities, the corporate mobsters... all of them are LYING to us. Don't fall for their trick. The results have been determined already, and not by you or me. Next month just might be the end of this nation as we know it, regardless of who "wins." Some of you will cheer when it burns and murdered, just as you cheer now. You know who you are.
