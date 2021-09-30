LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday morning involving a bicyclist.
According to police, the crash occurred near Donna and Washburn at about 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police said medical crews arrived on scene and transported a female bicyclist, believed to be in her 50s, to UMC Trauma where she has been listed in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.