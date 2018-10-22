LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a bicyclist died after a fatal crash in east Las Vegas Monday morning.
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard at 8:36 a.m. The bicyclist, a 47-year-old man from Las Vegas, was heading west on the sidewalk on Sahara Avenue when the front of a dump truck hit the bicyclist.
The bicyclist became wedged underneath the front tire of the truck during the accident, police said. When medical personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, identified by police as 51-year-old Sylvester Diaz-Delarosa, stayed at the scene and reported what happened to police, according to Metro.
"It's important to know that when you're riding a bicycle, when you're on the road, assume you're in a car and you have to follow the same rules as if you're operating a motor vehicle," Metro's Traffic Bureau Capt. Nick Farese said.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the crash. The collision remains under investigation.
This was the 113th traffic-related fatality under Metro's jurisdiction for 2018.
