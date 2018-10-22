LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in east Las Vegas Monday morning, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's office identified him as 47-year-old Michael Richard Nash.
Las Vegas Metro police said officers responded to the scene at 8:36 a.m. near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
Nash was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Check back for updates.
