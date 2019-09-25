LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man on a bicycle died after a hit-and-run crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said police received a call about the crash around 3 a.m. Sept. 25, but the exact time of the crash was unknown. Police believe the crash happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on West Warm Springs west of South Tenaya Way.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after family has been notified.
Gordon said the make and model involved in the crash was unknown.
Warm Springs was closed in both directions between Tenaya and Durango Drive. Gordon said it will be closed until about 8 a.m. for police investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
