Las Vegas police investigate an auto vs. pedestrian crash on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

 (Lee Ortlieb/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas police, the bicyclist was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition about 4:19 a.m.

Tropicana Ave. was shutdown to westbound traffic.

Impairment was not a factor, police said.

