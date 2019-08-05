LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a hit-and-run crash with a vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at about 6:01 a.m. Aug. 5 at Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. A man driving a white four-door vehicle stopped and remained at the scene briefly, but left prior to police arrival. Police said the driver was last seen eastbound on Charleston from Buffalo.
The bicyclist injuries appear to be non life-threatening, Gordon said. It's unknown if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.
Roads in the area reopened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Send them all back to mexico where they are supposed to be. Those worthless illegals are living off our tax dollars
