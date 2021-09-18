Henderson Police vehicle generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist hit by a vehicle on Friday night died on Saturday morning, Henderson police said.

About 9 p.m. on Sept. 17, Henderson police and fire responded to the area of West Lake Mead Parkway and Perlite Way for the crash.

Police said a blue Alfa Romero SUV was traveling eastbound when the driver changed lanes into the bike lane, causing a crash with the 29-year-old bicyclist. 

The driver was not believed to be impaired, police said, and the bicyclist was wearing neither a helmet nor reflective lighting. 

The rider was taken to a nearby hospital, but died on Saturday, police said. They will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. 

This was the sixth traffic fatality for HPD in 2021.

