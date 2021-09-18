LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist hit by a vehicle on Friday night died on Saturday morning, Henderson police said.
About 9 p.m. on Sept. 17, Henderson police and fire responded to the area of West Lake Mead Parkway and Perlite Way for the crash.
Police said a blue Alfa Romero SUV was traveling eastbound when the driver changed lanes into the bike lane, causing a crash with the 29-year-old bicyclist.
The driver was not believed to be impaired, police said, and the bicyclist was wearing neither a helmet nor reflective lighting.
Helmets are not required in Nevada, and the lack of impairment doesn’t exonerate a driver. The fact is, @ClarkCountyNV had 6 fatalities in less than 24 hours. We all must do better. #LivesAreOnTheLine @ghostbikeslv @ZeroFatalsNV https://t.co/J0q0Ko2aHr— Andrew Bennett (@AndrewBennettNV) September 18, 2021
The rider was taken to a nearby hospital, but died on Saturday, police said. They will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
This was the sixth traffic fatality for HPD in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.