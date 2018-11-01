LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist who was critically injured in a crash near University Medical Center died of his injuries Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police.
Adan Gomez, 63, was heading south on Decatur Boulevard on Oct. 26 just before 6 p.m. when he made a left turn near Cory Place, according to police. He was struck by a 1989 Honda Accord, driven by 23-year-old Arnoldo Beltran Hernandez.
The Clark County coroner notified officers that Gomez had died from his injuries at University Medical Center, according to police.
Las Vegas police said Hernandez stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
The Clark County coroner will release Gomez's cause and manner of death after completing their investigation.
This was the 119th traffic-related fatality for Las Vegas police in 2018. The collision remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.