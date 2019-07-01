LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist was critically injured early Monday morning after colliding with an RTC bus in east Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened about 2 a.m. July 1. Gordon said a male bicyclist and RTC bus were both traveling south on Fremont Street near Mojave Road.
The man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, but Gordon said he is in stable condition.
Gordon said Fremont Street reopened at about 5:40 a.m.
