LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday evening near University Medical Center, according to police.
Police said 63-year-old Adam Gomez was heading south on Decatur Boulevard when he made a left turn near Cory Place. There, he was hit by a 1989 Honda Accord, driven by a 23-year-old man.
Officers responded to the area at 5:58 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Gomez suffered critical injuries and was taken to UMC Trauma. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
Decatur Boulevard was closed from Charleston Boulevard to Evergreen Place as officers investigated.
