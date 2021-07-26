LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a car in the east valley on Monday afternoon.
Tropicana Avenue is closed between Pearl Street and Sandhill Avenue near Interstate 515 as Las Vegas police respond to the crash.
The bicyclist has been transported to Sunrise Trauma.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
