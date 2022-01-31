LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Better Business Bureau of Southern Nevada is warning people to be aware of fake rental listings in Las Vegas' competitive housing market as many people pose as scammers on social media sites.
A valley woman named Christine said she endured a scary experience while exploring a listing for a property to rent.
"I was desperate for a place, when you're in that mindset and have kids," she said. She asked not to use her full name.
Christine said she responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a home in Henderson and texted the number on the listing.
"He said he was the owner of the house. He said he wouldn't be able to meet me. He would be able to give me a key code. I instantly thought that was a little weird," she said, wondering if the landlord was trying to be socially distant due to COVID-19.
She set up a time to tour the property, but when she arrived at the home, he instructed her to enter in through the back door and tour the home herself.
He then proceeded to email her an application. The generic form set off alarm bells for Christine, who asked her friend to check into the property.
"The house was on Zillow, more than what the guy was asking. I got scared and I blocked him," Christine said.
Rhonda Mettler of The Better Business Bureau of Southern Nevada said her agency warns others about scammers posing as landlords.
"They will use those addresses and lure people in. It's oftentimes not even theirs. Scammers are finding homes that are vacant, and have been empty for awhile," Mettler said.
The BBB's advice:
- go to reputable realtors, leasing agencies or property managers
- if you're dealing directly with a landlord, confirm they own the property
- pay for any fees or applications with checks or credit card fees; you can easily dispute charges
- never use Venmo, Zelle or any form of electronic payments for a stranger
- report scams to BBB Scam Tracker
Facebook advises users to report fraudulent listings or postings.
