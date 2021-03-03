LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, MGM Resorts and Richard Childress Racing unveiled the first NASCAR racecar by a sports betting operator.
The BetMGM paint scheme will debut on the #3 Chevrolet, driven by Austin Dillon, on Sunday, March 7. The car will feature black and gold colors as well as company logos.
BetMGM is an authorized gaming partner of NASCAR, and is also a partner for Richard Childress Racing. BetMGM will also sponsor the #8 Chevrolet, driven by Tyler Reddick, during the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in late March.
You can watch the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7 on FOX5 with coverage starting at 12:00 p.m.
