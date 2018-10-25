LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Sen. Bernie Sanders (D) was in Reno Thursday morning and then made a stop in Las Vegas to stump for democratic candidates in some tight races ahead of the midterm election.
"We need your help here in Nevada to transform the economic and political life of our country,” Sanders said.
Sanders called for change in Washington D.C. and spoke on key issues for democrats from healthcare to immigration, to raising the minimum wage.
"I’m wearing a button now that was given to me by some folks at the culinary union doing a great job, and it says something pretty profound: 'One job should be enough.'"
He urged democrats to get out and vote and encouraged them to vote early.
“In a week and a half, there is the most important midterm election in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said.
Democratic candidates including congresswoman Jacky Rosen also took the stage in front of a crowd of more than 800 people.
“Let's do what? Repeal and replace Dean Heller,” Rosen said.
Sanders said Rosen winning repbulican senator Dean Heller's seat will be key to democrats taking back the senate.
“Bring your uncles and your aunts and your friends and your co-workers. This is going to be a close election it is absolutely imperative not only for Nevada but for the future of this country,” Sanders said.
This rally is the third in less than a week in Nevada for democrats after visits from former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.
On the republican side, President Donald Trump was in northern Nevada last weekend, and Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to be in Las Vegas this weekend.
