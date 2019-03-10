LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally next Saturday in Henderson.
The rally will be at Morrell Park, 500 Harris St., according to an event on Sanders' official Facebook page.
The event is free and open to the public, the page said. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the rally will start at 2:30 p.m.
Entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the event post. Tickets are not required, but those wanting to attend are encouraged to RSVP.
