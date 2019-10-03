LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Senator Bernie Sanders is still recovering at a Las Vegas area hospital, according to a statement by his wife through his campaign.
Jane Sanders said in a statement:
Thank you to everyone who reached out yesterday with so many touching and kind messages wishing Bernie well. We are so moved by your support.
Bernie is up and about. Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone. His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures. We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend. He'll take a few days to rest, but he's ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate.
Sanders went to the hospital after chest discomfort during a campaign event at Shiraz Restaurant. Sanders had two stents inserted in his heart.
Tick Segerblom, a Clark County, Nevada, commissioner who was at Sanders’ fundraiser Tuesday said Sanders seemed fine at the time. “He spoke well. He jumped up on the stage. There was just nothing visible,” Segerblom said.
Sanders has canceled upcoming campaign events while in recovery.
