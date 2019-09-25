Inspired by supper clubs in London and around the world, the Bellagio will debut its new Mayfair Supper Club over New Year's weekend.
Overlooking the iconic Fountains of Bellagio, the restaurant will redefine the traditional "dinner and a show" for today's traveler, the Bellagio said in a news release.
The Mayfair, which will be located in the space formally occupied by Hyde, will serve contemporary American cuisine.
“The experience will be fun and memorable and feel like a return to the glamour eras of Las Vegas and old New York when dinner and a show was the place to be seen,” said MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President of F&B Strategy Ari Kastrati. “The Mayfair’s food and beverage menus will pay homage to all the greatest hits of classic American dining.”
