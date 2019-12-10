LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a sign that the holidays have arrived, the Bellagio Conservatory has unveiled its winter display.
The resort's new display, which features 34,000 flowers in total, invites guests to explore the world of Her Majesty Queen Bellissima.
The display features a 42-foot-tall live White Fir tree dripping with thousands of twinkling lights, an opulent carriage, the Queen's castle and her "bustling elves preparing for the holiday season," according to a news release.
It took 28,000 Poinsettias and 7,000 holiday lights to bring the display to life.
The two baby polar bears were made with 2,500 white carnations and hydrangeas.
Guests can visit the holiday display until Jan. 4, 2020.
