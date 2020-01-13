LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new display in its Conservatory and Botanical Garden.
The Lunar New Year display, which runs from Jan. 11 through March 7, features 32,000 flowers in total, according to MGM Resorts.
In keeping with the "Year of the Rat," there are four rats located throughout the display. The west bed's largest rat is 14 feet tall.
It took 115 team members to bring the display to life, the Bellagio said.
Take a tour of the Bellagio Conservatory's new display in the video above.
