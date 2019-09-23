Need some help getting in the fall spirit? The Bellagio Conservatory has unveiled its new autumn display.
Dubbed "Indian Summer," the Conservatory's new autumn display, which is comprised of 45,000 flowers, brings to life India’s culture, folklore and festivities through floral and botanical art, according to the Bellagio.
For the first time, the exhibit features two 14-foot Asian elephants spouting water from their trunks, with blinking eyes and moving tails, wearing colorful blankets made from 20,000 pink and purple roses, organizers said.
Additionally, two 25-foot tigers made from yellow lentils, red and black cargo rice and caraway seeds are featured in the North Garden.
In the South Garden, guests will find a 28-foot enchanted talking tree, which provides shelter for multiple peacocks that call to each other and fluff their feathers among the branches.
The Conservatory's autumn display is open through November 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.