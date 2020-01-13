LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 60,000 Clark County School District elementary students get a hot lunch every day.
FOX5 took a tour of the facility to see how food gets from the conveyor belt to the lunchroom.
CHOOSING THE MENU
Each meal has to follow federal health guidelines which dictate the amount of calories, sodium and fat present in food. One of the biggest challenges dietitians face is finding vendors with healthy foods that kids want to eat.
"Labor is the biggest challenge. Making sure we have enough labor in the schools to prepare the meals to be able to serve all the students we do per week. It's quite the challenge. We're the fifth largest school district in the nation."
CCSD's menu is planned out for the rest of the year, but they said they're always looking for feedback from students and parents. Students will also have a say in what they get to eat next year when the district holds menu taste testings.
LUNCH PRICING
|ELEMENTARY
|SECONDARY
|BREAKFAST
|$1.25
|$1.50
|LUNCH
|$2.00
|$3.25
For more resources, visit http://www.ccsd.net/departments/food-service/ or call (702) 799-8123.
