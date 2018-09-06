LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three dogs died and one person was injured after being attacked by bees in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the incident in the 6700 block of Walla Walla Drive, near Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.
BEE SITUATION: 6700 block Walla Walla Dr, bees stung one dog, possible fatal, 2 more dogs being rescued by @LasVegasFD , 1 person stung being treated by paramedics, BeeMaster now on scene, situation under control by units on scene. #PIO1News— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 6, 2018
Officials originally said one dog was in critical condition.
The two other dogs were rescued by firefighters.
All three dogs were taken to a veterinarian clinic for treatment and later died, according to the homeowner.
The person who was also stung was treated on scene by paramedics.
Public information officer Tim Szymanski said the bees came from a storage box in a neighbor's yard.
Bee Master, a professional bee removing company, assisted LVFR.
UPDATE: BeeMaster has bees calmed down, 3 dogs taken to vet hosp, 1 very critical but may survive, other 2 dog a few stings, dog owner few stings, bees from a storage box in neighbors yard, being addressed #PIO1News https://t.co/XxrdTmYTmh— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 6, 2018
Check back for updates.
(1) comment
They're as mean as mean gets. If they're in your operating or living space they'll have to be dealt with. Because once they build up sufficient numbers they'll be the ones dealing with you.
