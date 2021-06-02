LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Prices of meat products have ramped up across the U.S., putting a strain on butchers and restaurants, even causing some to raise their prices for customers.
Small businesses in Las Vegas are feeling the effects, despite many of them hurting already from the pandemic.
"Just in the week and a half, I believe [tenderloins] have gone up four, five dollars more a pound," said Chemaine Jensen, co-owner of Village Meat and Wine in Las Vegas.
Owners of Village Meat and Wine say they have never seen prices this high, even during the peak of the pandemic, when the meat shortage was dire.
"There were times we couldn't find chicken," said Jensen. Now, she isn't having trouble acquiring the product. However, she thought prices would go down by now. "And instead it has gone back, it has gone higher," said Jensen.
She said she has never seen meat prices this high.
"Price of chicken's gone up like 40%," said Jensen.
She asked her meat distributor about when this could let up.
"They've talked to their purveyors, and they don't really see any relief until after summer," said Jensen. "Not enough people are back to work yet ... I think most of the problem is the processing plants. They don't have the people to process."
If it continues, she's hoping they won't have to raise their prices.
"We try to maintain our prices. We're like the restaurants. But eventually we have to raise our prices," said Jensen.
Sin City Smokers Barbecue and Catering in Henderson is being made to pony up for the skyrocketing meat prices too.
"Beef, per se, has gone up, just over a dollar per pound," said Justin Overlay, co-owner of Sin City Smokers Barbecue. "Which, per pound is a lot, when you're a company like us that's buying hundreds of pounds every week," he added.
He said they've had to refocus their menu to keep their inventory affordable, avoiding certain choice cuts of meat, like pork belly stuff, prime rib, and steak. They still have their famous brisket, however, and Overlay said they haven't had to raise their prices on customers yet.
"It's been a rough start," said Overlay.
Overlay said he believes it's a post-pandemic supply and demand issue.
"The supply has stayed the same, and the demand has increased," said Overlay. "Now as things start to open back up, there's a whole flood of buyers that are buying the same product that we have been buying... you can't just like, boom, snap your fingers, and now you've got a hundred cows."
Stilll, by focusing his menu and hoping for the best, he is optimistic they'll continue serving the best to hungry customers.
"It's got to come back somewhere, right, it's a pully system, so a push, pull, a little bit," said Overlay. "We're really coming out of this [pandemic] with high hopes, and we're ready to continue pushing the best product possible for the best people."
Grocery chains like Smith's, Albertsons, and Trader Joe's declined to comment.
Last weekend, JBS, the world's largest meat producer, suffered a cyberattack that forced shutdowns of some of their U.S. facilities and fostered a sense of fear about a possible meat shortage.
FOX5 asked Jensen if she is seeing any panic-buying as a result, and she said she is not. She added that she doesn't believe it will affect them.
