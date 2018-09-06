LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three dogs died and one person was injured after being attacked by bees in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the incident in the 6700 block of Walla Walla Drive, near Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.
BEE SITUATION: 6700 block Walla Walla Dr, bees stung one dog, possible fatal, 2 more dogs being rescued by @LasVegasFD , 1 person stung being treated by paramedics, BeeMaster now on scene, situation under control by units on scene. #PIO1News— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 6, 2018
Homeowner KC Silva called 3-1-1 around 11 a.m. after discovering her dogs in the backyard lying limp with bees swarming their eyes, nose and ears.
“I came home and there was feces all over my backyard and I didn’t see my dogs,” Silva said.
After requesting emergency assistance, she called her husband.
“I called him and he said, I’m coming home I’m not letting our dogs die,” Silva said. “I just love him for that.”
Silva said she kept her daughter inside then she put a blanket over her husband who went back outside to help the animals.
After her husband was stung in the eyes and head, she called 9-1-1 back and because a human was attacked they sent first-responders.
“When we got here there was a man standing outside with an animal that was limp in his arms,” said Tim Szymanski, LVFR public information officer.
Szymanski said firefighters began treating Silva’s husband and tried to resuscitate the dogs.
They were taken to a local vet, but ultimately all three had to be put down.
“My husband is not doing good, we are just so devastated,” Silva said. “I just feel like it’s my fault, I just left them alone for an hour,” Silva said sobbing.
LVFR said the bees came from a neighbors tree. Szymanski said if there is vibrations or loud noises like a dog's bark, they will send a bee from the hive to investigate.
Once that bee stings something, it sends a warning to the other bees in the hive to start swarming and to also sting anything moving in the area.
Szymanski thinks that may have been what happened to Silva’s dogs.
UPDATE: BeeMaster has bees calmed down, 3 dogs taken to vet hosp, 1 very critical but may survive, other 2 dog a few stings, dog owner few stings, bees from a storage box in neighbors yard, being addressed #PIO1News https://t.co/XxrdTmYTmh— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 6, 2018
Szymanski said bees also aim for the nose, eyes and ears.
“We have done calls where people have suffocated [from the bees],” he said.
“The best thing to do is get out of the area. Do not wave your arms, put something over your head and get out of there as quickly as possible.”
Szymanski also warned KC Silva and her family to stay out of the backyard, he says bees will continue to swarm for hours.
KC Silva says losing her three dogs was like losing a part of her family.
“I’m just so sad, I don’t think I’ve actually processed what happened,” she said through tears.
Silva said her husband is okay, just heartbroken and angry with the neighbor.
LVFR said only call 9-1-1 if someone is being stung, otherwise call 3-1-1 or the Bee Hotline at (702) 385-5853.
