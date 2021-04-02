LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With spring weather moving into Southern Nevada, Easter weekend is a good opportunity to visit Lake Mead to enjoy outdoor activities.
Sherry Schuerman says she has been bringing her family to the lake since the early ’90s.
“We are going to go out we're going to dip our toes in the water because it's really beautiful," Schuerman said. "I don't think it's going to be warm enough to like it out there and water ski today.”
Donna Garceau recently moved to Henderson from California and says the beach is not the same as the one back in California. But that's not stopping her from enjoying it, she said.
Park officials expect to see crowds this weekend at the lake.
“Since we have this beautiful weather and folks are coming out to the beaches here at Lake Mead it's important to remember that pack in your stuff and pack it out again bring your water because it's starting to get up into the high temperatures and be careful where you're walking and watch each other when you're swimming,” said Rose Davis, public affairs officer for Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Swimmers are not the only ones in the water this weekend -- the boat launch had almost a constant flow of boats going in and out.
“If it's a day like this, and today is glass. When the wind whips up it can be a little treacherous out there but today is gorgeous,” said Schuerman. “So, we are excited to go out we're going to show (her grandchildren) the dam, then we're going to go a cove, throw some hot dogs, and play and just playing the water swim around.”
During the pandemic the lake was an escape for many families.
“You know during Covid this is one of the things we can do where you don't have to wear a mask we can be safe in our boat with all of our you know just little group,” Schuerman said. “So we like to come out here, there is just so much room you just spread out.”
This sentiment has not been lost on the Park service.
“You know our national parks are a great place to play and especially as we've all been cooped up with covid and other challenges," Davis said. “Enjoy yourself out here bring your mask and be nice to each other. Everybody's ready to get outside and play make sure we all have a great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.