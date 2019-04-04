BEATTY (FOX5) -- A man from Beatty was arrested on Tuesday after making threats against Valley Electric, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.
According to Sgt. Adam Tippettes, Paul Kane, 55, made several angry phone calls on April 2 to the electric company after his power had been turned off and had threatened to kill everyone at Valley Electric.
Kane was booked into the Nye County Detention Center and was charged with threats concerning terrorism, Tippettes said. Kane was arrested in Beatty.
