WILLIAMS, Ariz. (FOX5) -- Bearizona, a popular drive-and-walk-through wildlife park near central Arizona announced it was introducing its first bald eagle on Veterans Day.
The eagle was named Vernon by the winner of Bearizona's recent naming contest on Facebook, the company said. The winning name was chosen out of 850 entries and honors George Washington's estate in Virginia - Mount Vernon.
The company said the name was fitting as Vernon was born in Virginia.
"He’s very shy, but he loosens up after a few fish," said Susan Davidson, founder of High Country Raptors. "The staff continues to learn more about him and his likes and dislikes every day, and we are doing our very best to keep Vernon feeling as comfortable and safe as possible in his new home."
Vernon was first seen fighting with another eagle in what was likely a territorial dispute, Bearizona said. He was rescued by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials and made his way to multiple facilities throughout the decade before finding his forever home at Bearizona.
Visitors will be able to see Vernon on Veterans Day, the company said. There will also be free admission to all active military and veterans.
