LAS VEGAS, (FOX5) Tyler Corbin spent the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season creating a piece of art, inspired by the team and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.
Corbin said he loves watching the Knights battle it out on the ice because it helps him take on his own battle with Stage 4 cancer.
He said Friday he’s ready for the new season and has a new goal. Corbin is going through intense rounds of chemotherapy. Some days it’s tough for him to get out of bed. But he saves his strength to make it to City National Arena to watch the Knights practice and for his artwork.
Once a card magician at casinos, Corbin knew the odds were against him when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer.
“They said 'you're terminal.'” “'Let's just start treatment right away. You've only got a couple months to live.'”
That was more than a year ago. Corbin had to quit his job and started chemotherapy right after 1 October.
“Most of the time, it was a lot of downs,” he said. “But as soon as I found out the Knights were playing on TV, I made sure I got up.”
Corbin turned to the Knights to take his mind off his health and started working on an idea inspired by his playing cards and the Knights.
Corbin said he will never forget how the inaugural team lifted the city after tragedy.
“The Knights kept winning and winning,” he said. “Fleury, he was unstoppable pretty much.”
Corbin made sure to pay tribute to the 58 who lost their lives on 1 October.
Fast-forward to the playoffs, Corbin brought his artwork to a Golden Knights practice. Fans lined up to sign his poster to give to the star goalie.
After more than 500 hours of work, the piece is finished and framed, just in time for the season opener.
And Corbin already knows what he wants to say when he hands the painting to Fleury.
“I’m going to tell him, 'It's not over yet. It's not over yet.”'
Corbin said he will be at practice this Sunday morning. He said he doesn’t know how much time he has left and wants Fleury to have the painting.
He said any fans who see him at practice should feel free to stop by and sign it.
Fans can also buy their own print of Corbin’s painting by visiting: corbinmagic.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.