LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There have been 11 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Southern Nevada this year, including 8 in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
There were zero confirmed cases last year.
West Nile is almost exclusively contracted by humans through mosquito bites, but mother nature has its own way of fighting back.
"A quarter of all mammals on the planet are bats which is astounding,” said Christy Klinger from the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “They're huge controllers of insects."
Klinger said bats can eat their body weight in insects in a single feeding session. Bats in Southern Nevada typically specialize in eating things like beetles, moths, grasshoppers and scorpions, but she added that bats are opportunistic hunters so if mosquitoes are on the menu, they’ll eat them.
"They'll certainly eat them,” said Klinger. “And they'll probably eat more mosquitoes in times like this when we do have more water.
