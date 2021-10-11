LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's say they are looking to hire 54 people at a hiring event in Las Vegas.
According to the retail companies, they're gearing up for the holiday season by hiring seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at a National Hiring Day event at Bass Pro Shops (8200 Dean Martin Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89139).
The hiring event is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops says it is looking to fill 54 positions in several retail departments.
The companies offer merchandise discounts of up to 45% off, competitive wages and health insurance programs for eligible team members.
For more information on how to apply, click here.
