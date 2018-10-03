HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A student was arrested at a Henderson school for bringing an unloaded BB gun to campus on Monday, police said.
Captain Morales, of Clark County School District police, said the BB gun was found inside a 15-year-old boy's backpack.
The boy was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, Morales said.
No injuries were reported and the student did not threaten anyone, according to police.
