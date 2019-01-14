LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested a Clark County School District teacher for kidnapping Monday.
The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 27-year-old Breanna Hernandez on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of lewdness with a minor and two counts of luring a minor.
The arrest comes from an investigation initiated at Basic Academy of International Studies in Nov. 2018 after "inappropriate messages" between Hernandez and the minor were discovered, CCSD Police said.
She was hired by CCSD in 2015. Her employment status has been listed as "assigned to home" since Nov. 2018, police said.
She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Monday.
