BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Fifty years ago, a group of Americans took the first steps on the moon. With them on that historic trip was what’s now known as the Fisher Space Pen.
The Boulder City company is now run by a father and son. FOX5 got an inside look at the family business. The father-son duo explained how the Space Race launched Paul Fisher on a race of his own to create the perfect pen.
“My father started the company the same year I was born,” Fisher Space Pen Company President Cary Fisher said.
It started with a complex problem with one of the most basic writing tools.
“It leaked out the front, it leaked out the back, the ink dried up,” Cary said. “They were just really messy.”
Paul Fisher spent his own money and did thousands of experiments to create the Fisher Space Pen.
“We had a break through,” Cary said. “Eventually, he became a believer that it could be perfected. And he spent most of his life trying to make a better writing instrument.”
That writing instrument proved to work even in the harshest conditions.
“Most pens operate in a gravity environment so they rely on gravity to pull the ink to the point,” Cary said.
Paul’s pen was different and in the mid-1960s it caught the attention of NASA.
“When they called him, he said, ‘Where have you been? I’ve been looking for you,’” Cary said.
His pens went into space first on Apollo 7, then on Apollo 11 as part of the first moon landing in 1969.
“We have a nice letter from Neil Armstrong, approving the second version of that pen,” Cary said.
Fast forward 50 years, those famous space pens continue to be made at a factory in Boulder City.
“My father moved the company here in 1976,” Cary said.
One of the company’s machines makes 16,000 refills a day. The factory employs more than 50 people, most of whom live in Boulder City and have worked here for decades.
“It’s a good family town and we just like it,” Cary said. “I have a hard time talking about my dad. I still get choked up.”
Paul died in 2006. But Cary is making sure his dad’s dreams continue.
“He went through many tough times because he was a dreamer,” he said. “He had big plans that didn’t always pan out, but he came back down to earth when he had to.”
And from grandfather to father to son, the Fisher Space Pen is a family business.
“As a child I didn’t realize the magnitude of his invention,” Matt Fisher said.
Matt grew up in the factory. He’s now the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
“My dream as a child has come true to work alongside my father and continue my grandfather’s legacy,” Matt said.
Paul Fisher created a pen to endure space and time, leaving his mark in history.
While the Fisher family keeps their eyes on space, they’re staying grounded in Paul’s vision and values.
The Governor’s Economic Development Office just awarded Fisher Space Pen a grant for small businesses. The company will use the money to expand internationally.
